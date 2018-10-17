Chinese Baidu joins top US-led AI ethics group

Baidu has become the first Chinese company to join an artificial intelligence (AI) ethics group led by top US tech firms, amid wider political clashes over AI competition between China and the US.
The Partnership on AI (PAI), which counts Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc as members, is a body that develops ethical guidelines for AI research, including ensuring research does not violate international conventions or human rights.
Last year China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT)named Baidu as one of four national AI champions, and the search firm has invested heavily in autonomous driving and deep learning in recent years.
"Baidu's admission represents the beginning of PAI's entrance into China. We will continue to add new members in China and around the world as we grow," said PAI in a statement on Tuesday.
The inclusion of Baidu in the group comes as Chinese and US companies are looking to ramp up cooperation on AI, despite an ongoing scuffle between the US and China over technology transfers.
Last year China laid out a road map to become a world leader in AI by 2025, with plans to invest roughly $400 billion in the industry in the coming years.
The ambitions have rankled the US government, which has discussed plans to bolster security reviews of cutting-edge technology, including AI, over fears that China could access technology of strategic military importance.
China's AI road map encourages technology sharing between private, public and military research groups.