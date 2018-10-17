Gambling or horse-racing to be banned

China will not allow gambling or horse-racing in South China's Hainan Province, a newspaper run by the provincial government reported on Wednesday.



The Chinese government on Tuesday granted Hainan free trade zone status, vowing to ease restrictions on foreign investment on the island in agriculture and medical services sectors.



"Some online comments about opening casinos, allowing gambling and horse-racing, or copying from capitalism and adopting overall private ownership, are divorced from China's reality and (they are) resolutely not allowed," Hainan Party Secretary Liu Cigui was quoted as saying in a report by the local newspaper Hainan Daily.



Bloomberg reported in February that the Chinese government was considering allowing sports betting or a lottery in the province in a move that could open the door to casinos.





