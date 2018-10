China's state planner said on Wednesday it has approved a high-speed railway project worth 36.8 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) in eastern China.



"The new railway, starting from Shanghai, will run through Suzhou city in East China's Jiangsu Province to Huzhou in East China's Zhejiang province," the state planner said in a statement.



China resumed approval of new railway projects and restarted previously suspended projects in the second half of 2018.