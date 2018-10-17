Housing data sharing

China's Ministry of Natural Resources called on acceleration of real estate registration data sharing in the country, according to the Chinese government.



The ministry pointed out there are still 202 cities and counties which have not completed compilation and delivery of data in stock on real estate registration, while some who have submitted data have had such problems as key information missing.



China launched the real estate registration system in 2014 with a timetable to set up an effective information management platform by the end of this year.



