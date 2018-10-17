Children with leukemia getting more financial, medical support

China will set up a comprehensive management network for treating children with leukemia, which will include all children with leukemia in the family doctor service network, the National Health Commission announced at a press conference on Tuesday.



About 15,000 children are infected with acute lymphoblastic leukemia every year in China, with a cure rate of 70 percent to 80 percent.



China has actively promoted the treatment and management of children with leukemia over recent years. Special treatment for rural poor children with leukemia is also being actively carried out. Up to now, a total of 4,236 cases of rural impoverished kids with leukemia were treated nationwide. From February 2017 to September 2018, the actual reimbursement rate for treatment expenses increased from 49 percent to 81 percent.



Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission, stated that China will set a hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system for children with leukemia. All provinces will designate hospitals for graded diagnosis and treatment of leukemic children.



The network allows all children with leukemia in the family doctor service to receive regular review, prevention and control of infections in homes and communities.



China has stepped up special treatment for rural impoverished people with serious diseases, the National Health Commission said at a news conference Wednesday. By the end of August this year, 261,000 cases of serious illness had been confirmed, and 226,000 of them have been treated. Up to now, China has increased the type of serious diseases that it treats for the rural poverty-stricken population to 21.



