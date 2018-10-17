CPC legal profession officials attend training to push forward rule of law

The first training session of secretaries of the Communist Party of China (CPC) branches in the legal profession began on Monday in Beijing to unite lawyers under the Party's leadership and push forward the rule of law.

The class was organized by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee and Ministry of Justice, Legal Daily reported on Tuesday.

Secretaries of the legal sector's CPC branches attended the session, the report said.

Xiong Xuanguo, Ministry of Justice vice minister, stressed the need for lawyers to play a significant role in the country's rule of law, and to be confident in the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics.

A total of 166 secretaries in charge of the CPC organization of the legal sector, participated in the training session.

The CPC Committee of the national legal profession led by Xiong was established on November 1, 2017 to establish the Party construction of this sector. The organization focuses on the ideological education of Party members and creates a standardized system of rewards and punishment for the sector.

Global Times



