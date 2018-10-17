China's Huawei steps up in high-end smartphone segment

People attend a Huawei Mate 20 smartphone series launch event in London on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

Telecom giant Huawei Technologies Inc is striving to consolidate its footprint in the global high-end smartphone market - an area where Chinese companies have largely fallen behind foreign producers.It's using a series of new flagship handsets that some analysts said exceed those of various competitors, including Apple Inc's new iPhone X series, in certain technological innovations.The Mate 20 series is aimed at boosting Huawei's position in the premium smartphone market, where the Chinese company still trails Apple and Samsung despite its steady rise in the overall global smartphone market in recent years, analysts noted.At an event in London on Tuesday, Huawei launched four versions of the Mate 20 series that boast the company's latest technologies, including its highly regarded Kirin 980, which the company calls the world's first 7-nanometer mobile chipset ready for 5G solutions."From a technological innovation standpoint, I think the Mate 20 series offers by far the best smartphones on the market, even better than the new iPhone X series in some areas," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Xiang pointed out that the Mate 20 series has beat the iPhone X in areas such as battery life and image taking. "When it comes to what is the best smartphone in the world, there are naturally a lot of different opinions, but the Mate 20 series has more breakthroughs," he said.Huawei said that the new Mate 20 series features "groundbreaking improvements" in battery life. For example, the higher-end Mate 20 Pro supports supercharge, which gives the device a 70 percent charge in 30 minutes, and wireless reverse charge, which enables the device to work as a power bank for selected electronic devices supporting wireless charging. The new Mate 20 series also boasts a Leica Triple Camera powered by artificial intelligence, which significantly boosts the quality of the phone's images, the company said.However, a Beijing-based industry observer said that while the Mate 20 series appears to have some technological breakthroughs, it can't compete with the iPhone X just yet in overall performance."People get excited by new things, and Apple faces a bottleneck without any exciting innovations. Its image is fading, but it is still the leader. Huawei has some work to do to catch up," said the observer, who declined to be identified.But "factoring in price, the Mate 20 series can be a serious challenge to the iPhone X series and other premium series," Xiang said, adding that with all the similar or even better features, the Mate 20 series holds a price advantage.Huawei has priced the Mate 20 series, which went on sale in Europe starting on Tuesday, between 799 euros ($924) and 1,049 euros, lower than the price range of the iPhone X of 1,179 euros and 1,679 euros. Huawei will also sell a special edition - the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, which is priced between 1,695 euros and 2,095 euros."The Mate 20 series has big market potential, particularly among price-sensitive consumers who also seek premium handsets," Xiang said. "That would be a huge help for Huawei, which is trying to increase its competitiveness in the premium market."Although Huawei surpassed Apple in the second quarter of 2018 to become the No.2 smartphone maker in unit terms behind Samsung, Apple held 43 percent of the premium market and a much bigger share of profits, Reuters reported.