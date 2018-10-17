China becoming global superpower in AI: Danish diplomat

Casper Klynge, Denmark's Tech Ambassador Photo: Courtesy of Danish Embassy in Beijing

The world is seeing a major change from "the West toward the East" due to the rapid development of China's technology industry, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), where China is becoming a global superpower, Casper Klynge, Denmark's Tech Ambassador, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview in Beijing on Wednesday."The center of innovation was originally Europe, then more lately it was the US. I think what we see now, especially with AI, is that China is becoming the global superpower," he said."What I understand is that [China's technology sector] is extremely competitive. You have very good, well-educated engineers and access to venture capital," Klynge said.Denmark has become the world's first country to elevate technology to a foreign policy priority, and it also designated Klynge as the world's first Technology Ambassador.In February, Klynge opened an office in Beijing. He has two other offices in Denmark's capital of Copenhagen and in Silicon Valley in the US.Talking about opening an office in China, Klynge said that it's only a natural step for the Danish government to expand its technological diplomacy to China, in recognition of the growing importance of China's booming technology industry.Klynge told the Global Times that his visit to Beijing this time is about "looking into the future how these new technologies are going to influence us and what role they will play in the labor market." He's also planning to have talks with Chinese authorities and industry leaders on related issues.Amid the unstable world situation, and rising protectionism in the global context, which might hinder the pace of global technology development, Klynge said it's "crystal clear" that Demark is a strong advocate of free trade and level playing grounds."We think international trade is to the benefit of everybody. It brings economic growth that creates jobs," he said, adding that it's "incredibly important" that people are creating an environment where innovation would not be stifled.Klynge also expressed the hope that more Chinese companies could operate in Europe, and that European countries would do business in China.Klynge said that technology brings about change, mostly for the better, since it can lift people out of poverty and offer them better healthcare and better education.However, there are also risks such as digital inequality and data leaks, which are problems that need to be addressed by governments and companies together, Klynge added.