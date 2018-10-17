Dussehra festival celebrated in Mumbai, India





An Indian artist prepares to perform "Ramleela", a traditional drama depicting the Hindu epic Ramayana, as part of Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, India, Oct. 16, 2018. The festival commemorates the victory of Hindu god Rama over demon king Ravana, and is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. (Xinhua/Stringer)

