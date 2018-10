Autumn scenery of scenic spot on eastern foot of Taihang Mountain

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of a scenic spot on eastern foot of Taihang Mountain in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

A tourist takes photos at a scenic spot on eastern foot of Taihang Mountain in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

