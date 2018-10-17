In pics: view of Hukou Waterfall of Yellow River in NW China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/17 21:14:31

Aerial photo shows the view of Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in Yichuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 17, 2018. Due to heavy rainfall at the upper reaches of the Yellow River, the water volume of Hukou Waterfall surges recently. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Tourists visit Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in Yichuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 17, 2018. Due to heavy rainfall at the upper reaches of the Yellow River, the water volume of Hukou Waterfall surges recently. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Tourists visit Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in Yichuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 17, 2018. Due to heavy rainfall at the upper reaches of the Yellow River, the water volume of Hukou Waterfall surges recently. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Aerial photo shows the view of Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in Yichuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 17, 2018. Due to heavy rainfall at the upper reaches of the Yellow River, the water volume of Hukou Waterfall surges recently. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus