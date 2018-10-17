In pics: autonomous electric air Taxi Cora





Photo released by Zephyr Airworks shows autonomous electric air Taxi Cora that combines electric power, self-piloting software and vertical take-off. Kitty Hawk's Zephyr Airworks, the operator of Cora in New Zealand, is entering into an agreement with Air New Zealand-a partnership to one day bring the first ever air taxi service to the sky. (Xinhua/Thomas Heinser/Zephyr Airworks)

Photo released by Zephyr Airworks shows autonomous electric air Taxi Cora that combines electric power, self-piloting software and vertical take-off. Kitty Hawk's Zephyr Airworks, the operator of Cora in New Zealand, is entering into an agreement with Air New Zealand-a partnership to one day bring the first ever air taxi service to the sky. (Xinhua/Thomas Heinser/Zephyr Airworks)

Photo released by Zephyr Airworks shows autonomous electric air Taxi Cora that combines electric power, self-piloting software and vertical take-off. Kitty Hawk's Zephyr Airworks, the operator of Cora in New Zealand, is entering into an agreement with Air New Zealand-a partnership to one day bring the first ever air taxi service to the sky. (Xinhua/Thomas Heinser/Zephyr Airworks)

Photo released by Zephyr Airworks shows autonomous electric air Taxi Cora that combines electric power, self-piloting software and vertical take-off. Kitty Hawk's Zephyr Airworks, the operator of Cora in New Zealand, is entering into an agreement with Air New Zealand-a partnership to one day bring the first ever air taxi service to the sky. (Xinhua/Thomas Heinser/Zephyr Airworks)