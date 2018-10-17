China-US snow sports cooperation unimpeded by trade war: insider

Trade war ‘isn’t affecting’ winter sports

China-US cooperation in snow and ice sports is a rare breath of fresh air amid the ongoing bilateral trade war, a Chinese industry expert said on Wednesday, after a meeting between Beijing Mayor Chen Jining and US Burton Snowboards founder Jake Burton Carpenter.



Chen met with Carpenter, also known as Jake Burton, on Tuesday and said the company could expand its investment in Beijing, a co-host city of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, according to media reports on Wednesday.



Chen said the hosting of the Olympics would bring 300 million people into snow- and ice-related sports and there would be huge opportunities to supply the products and services related to such sports.



Chen also hoped the expansion of the Burton brand could attract more related companies to come to Beijing.



Wang Jue, founder of COSONE, a domestic snowboard brand, said that Burto's leading status in snow sports and its high market share means it has great potential in China, where public enthusiasm is at a record high on the back of support by the government and private-sector players.



According to a white paper on the industry issued in January, China's winter sports industry was valued at 397.6 billion yuan ($57.4 billion) in 2017 and is on course to hit 600 billion yuan by 2020. The industry has been growing at 27 percent annually since 2015, when China won its bid to host the games.



"Companies such as Burton can better promote the frenzy by organizing more training sessions, experience-sharing meetings, and non-snowfield training sessions," Wang told the Global Times on Wednesday.



There could be also more high-profile sponsorships.



"For snow sports fans, the trade war is not dampening consumer interest in US brands, as far as I know," Wang said. "Snow sports fans are more of a cosmopolitan market, and there are barely any alternatives in this niche market."



To boost high-quality growth, Chen has met US entrepreneurs and business leaders such as Stephen A. Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.





