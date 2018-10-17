Messi would struggle at Utd: Scholes

Paul Scholes says even Lionel Messi would struggle to shine in the current Manchester United team and that the struggling club are being laughed at by their rivals.



The former United and England midfielder has been a frequent and vocal critic of his old club, who are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League - five points adrift of any other member of the "Big Six."



They had to watch Manchester City win last season's title in record-breaking fashion and Pep Guardiola's men are flying high at the top once more, alongside Liverpool and manager Jose Mourinho's former club Chelsea.



"I feel like people at Liverpool and Man City are looking at us and laughing like we did at them many years ago," Scholes told ESPN.



Mourinho has spent more than 350 million pounds ($460 million) on players since arriving at Old Trafford in 2016.



Despite that, he has clashed with the club's hierarchy over recruitment while costly signings including Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba have failed to flourish under his management.



"It feels like every player who comes into the team struggles. I feel like we could sign Lionel Messi at the moment and he'd struggle in this team," said Scholes. "I think [Mourinho] still is [a great manager], but you wonder why his side keep getting outplayed."



