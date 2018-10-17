Wanda denies Sunac takeover

Commercial property company Wanda Group on Wednesday denied that Sunac China would take over its cultural tourism business, claiming that it would continue to invest in the sector because of its good prospects.



Wanda Group CEO Wang Jianlin will let Sunac, a Tianjin-based developer, completely take over his cultural tourism business, Caijing magazine reported, citing unidentified sources.



In July 2017, Sunac agreed to purchase a 91 percent stake in 13 cultural and tourism projects from Wanda. That deal made Sunac the majority shareholder while letting Wanda continue to operate the 13 projects.

