CNOOC’s LNG contract

China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has signed a liquid natural gas (LNG) supplementary agreement with Total SA, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company, domestic news site thepaper.com reported.



In the deal signed on Tuesday, which reflects trends in the global LNG market, the two adjusted the contract price and raised the annual contract amount from the original 1 million tons per year to 1.5 million tons per year. They also extended the contract period from the original 15 years to 20 years.

