Record visits to Canada

Canada received a record number of Chinese tourists in 2017, and it is expected to welcome more than 760,000 travelers from China this year, according to a note sent to the Global Times on Wednesday, after the Showcase Canada 2018 was held in Beijing.



David F. Goldstein, president and chief executive officer of Destination Canada, said Canada welcomed nearly 8.6 million travelers from around the world in the first half of this year and more than 300,000 were from China, up 9.1 percent year-on-year.



More than 10 million Chinese long-haul leisure travelers are expected to visit Canada in the next two years. China was Canada's largest source of tourist arrivals from the Asia-Pacific region.



Leisure travelers represent 25 percent of Chinese visitor arrivals, and the segment has grown 14 percent per year since 2013.

