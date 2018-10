Carrefour, JD Daojia deal

China's on-demand logistics e-commerce platform, Dada-JD Daojia, announced on Wednesday a strategic collaboration with French retail giant Carrefour.



A total of 200 Carrefour stores will be opened on JD Daojia by the end of this year, with 158 stores in 31 major cities already having joined last month. According to Dada-JD Daojia, Carrefour displays about 4,000 items on the platform, including fresh fruit and vegetables.