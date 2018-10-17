Iran says US sanctions on paramilitary ‘vindictiveness’

Iran called new US sanctions against its paramilitary Basij group an act of "blind vindictiveness" on Wednesday.



"America's new sanctions are a clear insult to international and legal mechanisms and a result of the American ­government's blind vindictiveness against the Iranian ­nation," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram ­Ghasemi.



He called Washington's "lack of adherence to international legal mechanisms" a threat not only "to the Iranian people's interests but also the world's stability and security."



On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on the Basij paramilitary group along with a network of more than 20 businesses it said had financial links to the organization.



The US pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers in May and is reimposing punishing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country, hoping to pressure Tehran into what President Donald Trump calls a "better deal."



Iran's biggest steel company, among the companies sanctioned on Tuesday, dismissed the measures as "nothing new," saying they will not affect its operations.



In a statement to investors, Mobarakeh Steel Company said, "International sanctions are nothing new and Mobarakeh has faced them throughout the years just like other sectors of the Iranian economy.



"This will not disrupt the company's production, financial activities and exports," it added.

