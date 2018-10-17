Seventeen killed, including teenagers, in armed attack on Crimean college

At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured at a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea on Wednesday when a student went through the building shooting at fellow pupils before killing himself, Russian law enforcement officials said.



Eighteen-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov turned up at the college in the city of Kerch on Wednesday afternoon carrying a firearm and then began shooting, investigators said. His body was later found in the college with what they said were self-inflicted gunshot wounds.



There were no immediate clues as to his motive in mounting such an attack, which recalled similar shooting sprees carried out by students in US schools.



Many of the victims from Wednesday's attacks were teenage students who suffered shrapnel and bullet wounds.



Pupils and staff described scenes of mayhem as panicked pupils tried to flee the building. They said the attack had started with an explosion, followed by more blasts, and a hail of gunfire.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting in the southern Russian resort of Sochi with his Egyptian counterpart, declared a moment's silence for the victims.



Olga Grebennikova, the college's ­director, described a scene of bloodshed at the college, which provides vocational training. Its pupils are mostly teenagers.



"There are bodies everywhere, ­children's bodies everywhere. It was a real act of terrorism. They burst in five or 10 minutes after I'd left. They blew up everything in the hall, glass was flying," she told Crimean ­media ­outlets.



"They then ran about throwing some kind of explosives around, and then ran around the second floor with guns, opened the office doors, and killed anyone they could find."



Soon after the attack, Russian officials said they were investigating the possibility that it was terrorism. Troops with armored personnel carriers were sent to the scene. Local parents were told to collect their children from the city's schools and kindergartens for their safety.



However, the Investigative Committee, the state body that investigates major crimes, said later that it was re-­classifying the case from terrorism to mass murder.



An employee at Kerch's hospital said dozens of people were being treated for their injuries in the emergency room and in the operating theater.

