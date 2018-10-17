US won’t blame Saudi Arabia

Turkish newspaper says Khashoggi tortured by assassins

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday refused to blame US ally Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi even as Riyadh faced new claims that he was killed and tortured inside its Istanbul consulate.



After talks with the Saudi leadership in Riyadh marked by expressions of mutual goodwill, Pompeo in Ankara met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose government also remains wary of giving public details about Khashoggi's fate.



Pro-government Turkish media published gruesome new allegations that Khashoggi was killed by being gradually dismembered by a Saudi assassination squad.



But Pompeo declared he did not want "to talk about any of the facts," while President Donald Trump said innocence must be presumed, drawing a parallel with his US Supreme Court judge nominee who faced sexual assault accusations.



The controversy has led to a spate of cancellations from a major Riyadh investment conference scheduled next week.



Khashoggi, a former regime insider who later became a critic, has not been seen since he stepped inside the Saudi ­consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to sort out marriage paperwork.



Turkish police on Monday night undertook an eight-hour search at the consulate, taking away soil and DNA samples. Erdogan said toxic material was found which had been "painted over."



A search expected on Tuesday at the consul's residence did not take place as family members were still present but should go ahead on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.



The Saudi consul Mohammed al-Otaibi left Istanbul for Riyadh on a scheduled Saudia flight on Tuesday afternoon, with Ankara insisting he had not been expelled and left by his own choice.



Pompeo came to Ankara after Riyadh where he held a 20-minute talk with King Salman and then a brief meeting and much lengthier dinner with his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The top US diplomat said that in Saudi Arabia he stressed the "importance of them conducting a complete investigation into the disappearance" and Riyadh had vowed to do this.



"They made a commitment that they would show the entire world the results of their investigation," said Pompeo, adding Saudi also vowed that no-one would have immunity.



But he refused to be drawn on whether Khashoggi was alive or dead and who could be responsible. "I don't want to talk about any of the facts. They didn't want to either," he said.



Pompeo held 40 minutes of talks at the airport with Erdogan, whose government has echoed the American reticence to disclose details or make accusations.

