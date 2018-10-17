China should focus on deepening reforms to stabilize economy amid trade disputes





Cargo ships at the port of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province Photo: VCG





China should view the current Sino-US trade disputes as an opportunity to press domestic reforms, rather than focus on retaliation, experts said on Wednesday.



Several economists expressed this view during the Hangzhou Bay Forum 2018, which was held on Wednesday in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province.



The US government's decision to provoke trade disputes with China, as well as its pending measures to increase trade barriers, have cast doubts on the economic prospects of China and the globe.



This has been partly reflected by the fluctuations in the financial markets, whether in terms of equity markets including Wall Street, the mainland's two bourses and Asian stock markets, or the depreciation of the yuan and other emerging market currencies.



Reform, rather than stimulus



Experts have suggested that China should focus on reforms to fend off the potential impact from the trade disputes.



This is somewhat different from what the government used to do when facing major economic risks, which was to stimulate economic growth with massive government input and investment, they noted.



Gao Peiyong, president of the National Academy of Economic Strategy, said during the forum that policy orientation has changed in recent years, and today it is more important to deepen institutional reforms as a way to maintain economic health than to make stimulus policies.



In July, the Chinese government stressed stabilizing six areas - employment, finance, trade, foreign capital, investment and expectations - during a political bureau meeting, according to media reports.



Trade disputes as an opportunity



The need for reforms has become even more urgent since the Sino-US trade disputes broke out, which have exerted more pressure on China's economy, experts said.



Christopher Pissarides, a Nobel laureate, said during an exclusive interview with the Global Times that China should exploit huge potential in its economy to offset the negative impact of the trade disputes.



"Rather than focusing on the negative implications of the trade disputes, the Chinese government should launch efforts on reforms instead of on reciprocating measures. "



According to Pissarides, 20 years ago there wasn't much capital accumulation in the private sector, which led to heavy government investment.



"But now I think it's more important to make the economy more flexible via the supply-side reforms and provide a good environment for private investment," he told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"In order for that to happen, you need reforms like opening up the financial sector, making the yuan a more internationalized currency and allowing more possibilities of venture capital entrance in new industries, all of which will help to boost economic expansion and investment," he noted.



Manageable pressure



The Chinese government has already launched several measures this year when faced with increasing pressure from outside.



The measures include tax cuts as well as boosting trade channels.



Elitza Mileva, a senior economist at the World Bank, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the impact of trade disputes on the Chinese economy has so far been"manageable" by authorities, with mitigating factors such as the Chinese government's measures to support exports.