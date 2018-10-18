Horse racing in Hainan to continue: insider

An industry insider assured the smooth development of the horse racing industry in South China's Hainan Province, saying planning of the industry is progressing.



On Wednesday, just one day after the southern island province announced an ambitious plan to build an "unprecedented" free trade zone, a government newspaper published the October 13 speech of Liu Cigui, Party chief of the province, on banning casinos and possible easing of its regulations on horse racing.



"Some online discussions suggested opening up casinos, setting up gambling, and easing restrictions on horse racing... all such talk deviates from the national conditions and reality, and should be resolutely not allowed," Liu was quoted as saying in a report by the local newspaper Hainan Daily.



The statement was seen by some as a wet blanket on enthusiasm for casinos or betting on horse races. Many believe that such betting is necessary for horse racing to thrive.



Bloomberg reported in February that China was considering allowing sports betting or a lottery on Hainan in a move that could open the door to casinos.



The State Council, China's cabinet, said in April that it would encourage horse racing along with water sports in Hainan, as part of moves to further open up the economy of the southernmost province.



However, Liang Long, chairman of the Hainan Equestrian Club for Teenagers, said progress remained steady in developing horse racing.



"The statement may be aimed at quashing unnecessary media attention, which may lead development astray from its desired course," Liang told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The move may be aimed at reducing sensationalism, for example, some companies making a big fuss on any threads related to horse racing, whereas in reality "they are not related to horse racing by one horse hair."



To this end, seminars were held at venues dozens of kilometers away from the provincial capital. There are seminars debating the issues, and there have been several rounds of seminars, so things are still in progress, Liang said.



A plan to develop horse racing in Hainan Province has been completed and submitted for soliciting opinions, Shenzhen Evening News reported on Wednesday citing Hainan's Department of Culture, Radio, Television, Publication and Sports.





