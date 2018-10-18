Most of 2019 CISM Military World Games venues to be completed by year-end

Some 80 percent of the venues for the 7th CISM Military World Games next year will have been constructed by the end of 2018, said the organizers of the 2019 Wuhan Military Games on Wednesday, one day ahead of a yearly countdown before its opening.



"Some 10 out of up to 35 venues have been constructed and another 19 will have been constructed by the end of this year, with six remaining venues to be finished by April next year," said local officials from the host city of Wuhan at a press conference hosted by China's National Defense Ministry.



Being the host country, China routinely sends the largest delegation to the Military World Games.



Xinhua

