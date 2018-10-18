Bolt rejects offer from Malta club

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt has turned down the offer of a two-year deal to play soccer for Maltese champions Valletta FC, his agent has confirmed.



The 32-year-old Jamaican, who is hoping to win a contract at Australian side Central Coast Mariners, improved his ­chances of securing a deal by scoring twice in a preseason friendly last week.



Valletta had hoped to sign the eight-time Olympic gold medalist in time to feature in a Maltese Super Cup match against Balzan next month, but Bolt's agent in Australia has confirmed the former athlete opted against a move to Malta.



"Usain does not wish to pursue this Malta opportunity," Ricky Simms told ESPN. "There is a lot of interest in ­Usain playing football. We regularly receive similar approaches."



Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100 and 200 ­meters, has repeatedly expressed his hope to win a contract ahead of the 2018-19 A-League campaign which kicks off this weekend.



Mariners coach Mike Mulvey, however, was reluctant to talk about Bolt on Thursday, insisting he was not involved in negotiations.



