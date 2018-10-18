Green finance agreement

The US Paulson Institute on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Center for Finance and Development of the National Institute of Financial Research at China's Tsinghua University covering green finance.



The Paulson Institute said the agreement prioritizes four areas, including exploring innovative financial instruments and products, developing pilot projects in key areas of China's green finance development, and convening high-level events to raise awareness and facilitate dialogue on green finance among China, the US, and global stakeholders.

