WeChat, Travelex cards

Chinese online payment platform WeChat Pay will work with London-based Travelex's new gift card service, which enables travelers from the Chinese mainland to make cross-border payment via WeChat Pay when shopping in the US, according to a note the company sent to the Global Times on Thursday.



The new service is called "Travelex Pay" and will exist within the WeChat app, which has 800 million users, news website venturebeat.com reported.



WeChat Pay also said in the note that the company has already been present in the US market. "WeChat Pay has actually been available in North America through our financial partners for over a year."





