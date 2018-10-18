Turkey searches Saudi consulate again

French, Dutch ministers cancel trip to Riyadh investment summit

Turkey searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for a second time overnight as part of a probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, while the French and Dutch finance ministers pulled out of a Riyadh investment summit.



US President Donald Trump said he was awaiting a full report on what had happened to Khashoggi from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the envoy met with Saudi and Turkish leaders, and said he did not want to abandon his Saudi ally.



Turkish officials say they believe Khashoggi - a US resident and Washington Post columnist - was allegedly murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and his body removed.



Saudi Arabia has denied involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance. Trump has speculated that "rogue killers" could be responsible.



Trump, who has forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia in an effort to counter Iranian influence in the region, has appeared unwilling to distance himself too much from Riyadh. He has cited tens of billions of dollars in potential arms deals.



Other Western nations have expressed concern about Khashoggi's disappearance.



French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he had cancelled his attendance at an investment conference in Riyadh next week, telling Public Senat TV: "The conditions are not right."



Dutch Finance Minister Wopka Hoekstra has also scrapped plans to attend, news agency ANP reported, while the Dutch government cancelled a trade mission to Saudi Arabia next month.



US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his plans to attend the Riyadh conference would be revisited on Thursday after US officials have a chance to consult Pompeo. Britain's Secretary of State for Trade Liam Fox's plans to attend have not been confirmed, a spokesperson said.



Turkish crime scene investigators left the Saudi consulate early on Thursday after searching the building and consular vehicles, a Reuters witness said. They used bright lights to illuminate the garden.



Earlier, the investigators spent nearly nine hours in the Saudi consul's residence, as did Saudi investigators. The Turkish team's search included the roof and garage and the use of a drone.



Turkish sources have told Reuters the authorities have an audio recording indicating Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate. Trump said the US has asked Turkey for any audio or video evidence.



Turkey's Yeni Safak newspaper published on Wednesday what it said were details from audio recordings that purported to document Khashoggi's torture and interrogation.



The newspaper said Khashoggi's torturers severed his fingers during the interrogation and later beheaded and dismembered him.



A New York Times report cited a senior Turkish official confirming those details. Two Turkish government officials declined to confirm the report.



Turkey has not shared with the US government or European allies graphic audio or video evidence, seven US and European security officials have told Reuters.



The US and allies have collected some intelligence through their own sources and methods, which partly confirms news reports based on leaks of audio recordings, four of the sources said.





