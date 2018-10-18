Pursuing reforms, opening-up to spur economic potential





Chinese and foreign experts discuss the state of the Chinese economy at an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Chu Daye/GT





China has huge economic potential if it pursues its course of opening-up and reforms, analysts said at an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday.



The comments come as the IMF elaborated on Thursday its latest World Economic Outlook report released on October 9, in which it lowered China's economic growth forecast by 0.2 percentage points to 6.2 percent in 2019 from its April release. It kept China's 2018 GDP forecast at 6.6 percent.



China's growth will remain strong but is projected to gradually decline. China and a number of Asian economies are also projected to experience weaker growth in 2019 in the aftermath of the recently announced trade measures, according to an IMF release on Thursday.



Building on recent efforts, China should continue to rein in credit growth and address financial risks, even if growth temporarily slows, the release said.



"The tariff actions [by the US] have set the stage for a possible further escalation of tensions to a level that carries systemic risks, and an escalation could severely dent business confidence, harm financial market sentiment, increase volatility and slow investment and trade," Alfred Schipke, IMF senior resident representative for China, told the audience at the event.



Over the summer, the US levied tariffs of up to 25 percent on $250 billion in Chinese goods as punishment for what it claims as unfair trade practices by China. China responded in a retaliatory tit-for-tat fashion.



Downside risks from trade tensions are significant, Schipke said. In a graph showing the different scenarios, China's GDP could be negatively affected by 0.5 percentage points to more than 1.5 percentage points in 2019, but would ease somewhat in 2020.



The best scenario only calculated the direct impact of the 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of steel and aluminum and $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US, including China's retaliation, while the worst-case scenario factored in future tariffs on $267 billion worth of goods currently threatened by the US, China's retaliatory actions, confidence effects and market reaction.



The US will be hurt as well. Its GDP will be negatively impacted by about 0.2 percentage points in the best-case scenario and about 1 percentage point in 2019, and would face a slightly worse impact in 2020.



China's potential



Despite the downward pressure China would face in the immediate future, top analysts and IMF officials generally expressed optimism toward the Chinese economy, provided that China further pushes its reform and opening-up policy.



Guan Qingyou, chief economist at the Beijing-based Reality Institute of Advanced Finance stressed that theoretically, China's potential remains huge.



"China's essential productive factors such as land, labor, and goods are not market-driven enough to tap such a potential, but they could be more aligned with market factors by further opening-up," Guan said.



Guan said some deviations in the execution of the supply-side structural reform and the campaign to bring down corporate debt should be corrected. Such shedding appears to have fallen on private companies alone, he noted.



Guan told the Global Times on Thursday that monetary policy alone will not be enough to help offset the impact of the current trade war with the US.



IMF economist Zhang Longmei said Chinese universities churn out huge numbers of well-educated people every year, giving China an edge in human capital.



"Homegrown innovation should be able to help China offset some of the negative impact by the more stringent US control in high-tech fields. But greater efforts are needed to shatter institutional constraints that stifle people's creativity," Zhang, who made a presentation on China's digital economy, told the Global Times on Thursday.