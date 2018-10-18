China hosts seminar on fighting threat of nuclear terrorism

Representatives from more than 20 countries and regions have gathered in Beijing for a seminar on international efforts to fight nuclear terrorism and how to deal with threats to use nuclear devices at large public events, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Thursday.
The seminar, held from Tuesday to Friday, serves as the latest efforts by China to implement the consensus reached during the Nuclear Security Summit
held in Washington DC in 2016, Lu said at a daily briefing on Thursday.
The event was hosted under China's cooperation with the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT), said Lu.
GICNT is an international partnership of 88 countries and regions and six international organizations that are committed to strengthening global capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to nuclear terrorism.
China has always attached great importance to nuclear security and has promoted international cooperation on the issue, said Lu.
The spokesperson noted that China will continue to enhance exchange and cooperation with other countries to address threats from nuclear terrorism.
Participants to the Beijing seminar included representatives from the US, Russia and the UK, along with those from international organizations including the International Atomic Energy Agency.