Xinjiang exports varied culture

Adil Kamuna, a Uyghur rapper, records a rap song in the studio. Photo: Li Hao/ GT
Cultural products from Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region are breaking the stereotype of how the world views the region, attracting European, American and Central Asian audiences.
From hip-hop to dancing through movies to fashion, these products demonstrate an outlook of Xinjiang different from those depicted in some Western media, Chinese experts said.
The Western media is always hyping Xinjiang as a terrorist hotbed, a kind of prison for the local people and assuming all residents live in cruel conditions, they asserted.
If Xinjiang were really a region where people live under pressure and in cruel conditions, as some partial Western media reports allege, there would not be such prosperous cultural development in this region, Shen Guiping, a Beijing-based expert on religion at the Beijing-based Central Institute of Socialism, told the Global Times on Thursday.
"Xinjiang culture is a part of Chinese culture that integrates cultures of various ethnic groups," Shen said, "not a narrow concept that only includes the cultures of Uyghur or Islam."
Xinjiang hip-hop has been a hit in China during the last five years with the rise of televised singing contests.
Such contests gave performers from Xinjiang a chance to stand out and even perform outside China.
Uyghur singer Perhat Khaliq, known for his breakout performance on The Voice of China, played in Germany in 2015.
AfterJourney, a Chinese rapper from Xinjiang, toured the US in May after winning third place on The Rap of China, the competition produced by iQiyi online video platform.
The Xinjiang regional government also backs a culture week of seminars and galas involving more than 60 countries and regions including France and Spain, Xinjiang Daily reported.
Xinjiang-themed documentaries and movies are also winning global attention.
The movie Pul Dëgen Shundaq Nerse depicting Xinjiang life won acclaim in neighboring Uzbekistan in April and the documentary The Taste of Xinjiang was screened in South Korea, Japan and Mongolia in September.
In August the Xinjiang government invited foreign costume designers to attend the Asia-Europe fashion week in Urumqi where Xinjiang designers showcased modern clothing design.
The export of Xinjiang culture is helping the world learn more about the history of the region and the real living status and spiritual outlook of local people, said Zhu Weiqun, former head of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
"The prosperity of Xinjiang culture is the strongest argument against Western accusations of the government wiping out or pressuring Uyghur culture," Zhu told the Global Times.