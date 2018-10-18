Premier Li attends 12th ASEM for global governance

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is scheduled to attend the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM) in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which a Chinese expert asserted would be a crucial turning point for global governance.
Themed "Europe and Asia: Global Partners and Global Challenges," this year's summit is expected to bring together leaders and representatives of international organizations from more than 50 Asian and European countries and regions, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The theme shows that participants from Europe and Asia share great concern about the international situation and have great expectations for the summit, said Zhao Junjie, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of European Studies in Beijing.
"US unilateralism is threatening China and Europe's core interests, which means the reform of global governance is at a crucial historic turning point" and the problem for the EU is even more serious, Zhao said.
"Conservative right-wing political groups are also challenging the integration and unity of the EU and taking into account the problem of the immigrant crisis, the EU and the Eurozone members really need help from Asia."
Premier Li will have in-depth discussions with national leaders, deliver a speech at the summit and elaborate on the significance of a strengthening Asia-Europe partnership and dealing with common challenges under new circumstances, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said at a briefing ahead of the summit earlier this month.
Li will put forward Chinese initiatives to support practical Asia-Europe cooperation and express views on major international and regional hotspot issues, Zhang said.
"China attaches importance to and supports the ASEM process and has, from the very beginning, been taking an active part in it," he said.
Experts Zhao said that "boosting win-win cooperation with the EU at this time, there is no doubt that China is bringing good news to the EU and the Eurozone."
Launched in 1996, the Asia-Europe Meeting Summit is the most influential comprehensive partnership between Asia and Europe, boosting connectivity in all dimensions between the two continents.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron
, and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will attend it, according to the official summit website.
Asian leaders participating in the summit include Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.