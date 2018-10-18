French fashion show Tranoï makes Asian debut in Shanghai

The Tranoï fashion trade show made its debut in Asia in Shanghai during the just concluded Shanghai Fashion Week, introducing the world famous fashion gala to China.



The Tranoï Fashion Advisory Committee selected five sought-after designers and famous designer brands for the fashion week that ran from October 10 to 17.



Founded in the early 1990s, Tranoï is one of the most influential fashion exhibitions within the global fashion industry. Tranoï's exhibition of women clothing has become a barometer and a vane of the industry.



The Tranoï fashion show was jointly held with Bailian Group, a Chinese commerce and trade giant.



Ye Yongming, chairman of the Bailian Group, said that the two sides may have further cooperation by creating a multi-functional business platform that connects the fashion industries between China and the rest of the world.



"The Shanghai Fashion Week acts as a platform to help international fashion brands enter the Chinese market more quickly and help Chinese brands go global," said Joseph Greer, sales director of Norwegian fashion brand Cathrine Hammel. "I believe the Shanghai Fashion Week will become one of the 'Big Four' fashion weeks together with those in New York, Paris and Milan in three to five years."



In 2017, 1,265 international and domestic brands made their debuts in Shanghai, with 226 stores opening their world's first chain stores there.



"I am thrilled because I keep discovering new designs and ideas here," said Armand Hadida, the founder of Tranoï, adding that he believes further cooperation will help bring the most cutting-edge fashion resources to China.





