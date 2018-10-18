Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Halloween



月光光心慌慌



(yuè ɡuānɡɡuānɡ xīn huānɡhuānɡ)

1. Do you know that I prayed every night that he would escape?



你知道我每晚都在祈祷他会逃跑吗？



(nǐ zhīdào wǒ měiwǎn dōuzài qídǎo tāhuì táopǎo ma?)

2. Wasn't it her brother who murdered all those babysitters?



难道不是她哥哥杀了所有的保姆吗？



(nándào búshì tā ɡēɡe shā le suǒyǒu de bǎomǔ ma?)

3. No. He was not her brother, that's something that people made up.



不,那根本不是她哥哥,那都是人们编造出来的。



(bù, nà ɡēnběn búshì tā ɡēɡe, nà dōushì rénmén biānzào chūláide.)

4. There's a reason we're supposed to be afraid of this night.



我们害怕这一晚是情有可原的。



(wǒmén hàipà zhè yìwǎn shì qínɡ yǒu kě yuán de.)



5. He is a killer. But he will be killed tonight.



他是个杀手,但他今晚就会被干掉。



(tā shìɡè shāshǒu, dàn tā jīnwǎn jiùhuì bèi ɡàndiào.)

6. What the hell did you do that for?



那你这么做到底为了什么？



(nà nǐ zhème zuò dàodǐ wèi le shénme?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





