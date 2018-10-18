Happy birthday:



A small roadblock will be a hiccup in what will otherwise be an interesting weekend. Move past this roadblock by living up to your mistakes, apologizing and then moving on. Financial matters should be a major focus. Your lucky numbers: 2, 7, 9, 14, 19.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A close friend can provide you the guidance you need to overcome a particularly challenging obstacle this weekend. The only thing keeping you from success will be your own pride. Sports and activities that get your heart beating are sure to be great fun. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Don't waste your energy this weekend reminiscing about the past. Too much time spent on might-have-beens is a sure fire way to miss out on what is happening right in front of your face. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



This weekend will be an excellent time to catch up and rebuild bridges with old friends. Romance is in the stars for you. If you head out you are sure to meet someone new. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Regardless if you are ready or not, all your plans are about to come to a head. Take what time you have left to prepare for the challenges that you will have to face. When it comes to formulating a plan of attack, following your gut will increase your chances of success. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Someone may approach you with an interesting proposition this weekend. Make sure you do your homework before signing on the dotted line. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



This is your time to shine! Seek out situations that will allow you to show off everything you are capable of. New opportunities are right around the corner. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will succeed in everything you set out to do this weekend so long as you take the time to give each task the amount of attention it needs. Pay close attention to your wallet, otherwise you may find it empty sooner than you expected. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A flood of information may make it difficult for you to collect yourself. Reacting blindly will only cause trouble. Do not take any action until you have found your footing. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your health is the most important asset you have. If you don't have a daily exercise regime, look online for some programs you can start with. A major financial opportunity is heading your way. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A social event will provide the perfect platform for you to make some new contacts. If you share your ideas with others, you are bound to find like-minded individuals. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Poor communication will put your plans in danger. Putting yourself in other people's shoes and taking time to tailor your message will go a long way toward heading problems off at the pass. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Lady Luck will be on your side during social situations this weekend. If you head out to celebrate the end of the week you certainly won't regret it. An issue at work will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭