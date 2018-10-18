Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/18 23:53:43

ACROSS

  1 Rivendell residents

  6 "Excuse me ..."

 10 The 48 in a cup (Abbr.)

 13 Wavy-patterned fabric

 14 Juliet go-with

 16 "Aloha Oe" instrument

 17 Like many notebooks

 19 "Pocketful" bread?

 20 Finalized an agreement, perhaps

 21 Backsliding one

 23 Hinny kin

 26 Lung filler

 27 Serb neighbor

 28 Regatta movers

 30 Heady stuff

 33 Cream of the crop

 34 Three-part cookies

 35 Earlier, in 1550

 36 Impulses

 37 Senior-based discrimination

 38 Ear-related

 39 "W-h-a-t-t-t-t!" letters

 40 Magnificent display

 41 Package securer

 42 Like some peanuts

 44 Hawked

 45 Seeker's target

 46 Ride the bench

 47 Ukraine-to-Iran dir.

 48 Like a striking snake

 50 Bright-eyed

 52 Singular 1-Across

 53 Convenient sleeper

 58 Word with "kiddie"

 59 Stuffed with beef fat

 60 Daddy duck

 61 ___ Alamos

 62 New Mexico tourist stop

 63 Chafing results

DOWN

  1 "Bad" place in Germany

  2 Hack off, as tree limbs

  3 Seven, one way

  4 Goofs

  5 Tentacled gastropod

  6 Shady area

  7 "Peter Pan" pirate

  8 Aussie chicken alternative

  9 Certain facility

 10 Make a comeback

 11 Hebrides island

 12 Colleague

 15 Abhorrent

 18 Clark's co-worker

 22 Hector

 23 "What ___ doing?"

 24 Quite serious

 25 Work stints ending at midnight

 27 Trunk

 29 Sci-fi characters

 30 Three-note chord

 31 Groups of three

 32 Leave the union

 34 Creepy looker

 37 Demonstrated on stage

 38 Beat every time

 40 Some council members

 41 Fours, as groups

 43 Be bedridden

 44 Vista

 46 Is a dragon killer

 48 Room for cons

 49 Heavily spiced stew

 50 Highest male singing voice

 51 Green party?

 54 Farmer's field

 55 Frequent joke setting

 56 Make do (with "out")

 57 ___ Moines

