Puzzle

ACROSS1 Rivendell residents6 "Excuse me ..."10 The 48 in a cup (Abbr.)13 Wavy-patterned fabric14 Juliet go-with16 "Aloha Oe" instrument17 Like many notebooks19 "Pocketful" bread?20 Finalized an agreement, perhaps21 Backsliding one23 Hinny kin26 Lung filler27 Serb neighbor28 Regatta movers30 Heady stuff33 Cream of the crop34 Three-part cookies35 Earlier, in 155036 Impulses37 Senior-based discrimination38 Ear-related39 "W-h-a-t-t-t-t!" letters40 Magnificent display41 Package securer42 Like some peanuts44 Hawked45 Seeker's target46 Ride the bench47 Ukraine-to-Iran dir.48 Like a striking snake50 Bright-eyed52 Singular 1-Across53 Convenient sleeper58 Word with "kiddie"59 Stuffed with beef fat60 Daddy duck61 ___ Alamos62 New Mexico tourist stop63 Chafing resultsDOWN1 "Bad" place in Germany2 Hack off, as tree limbs3 Seven, one way4 Goofs5 Tentacled gastropod6 Shady area7 "Peter Pan" pirate8 Aussie chicken alternative9 Certain facility10 Make a comeback11 Hebrides island12 Colleague15 Abhorrent18 Clark's co-worker22 Hector23 "What ___ doing?"24 Quite serious25 Work stints ending at midnight27 Trunk29 Sci-fi characters30 Three-note chord31 Groups of three32 Leave the union34 Creepy looker37 Demonstrated on stage38 Beat every time40 Some council members41 Fours, as groups43 Be bedridden44 Vista46 Is a dragon killer48 Room for cons49 Heavily spiced stew50 Highest male singing voice51 Green party?54 Farmer's field55 Frequent joke setting56 Make do (with "out")57 ___ Moines

Solution