Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Rivendell residents
6 "Excuse me ..."
10 The 48 in a cup (Abbr.)
13 Wavy-patterned fabric
14 Juliet go-with
16 "Aloha Oe" instrument
17 Like many notebooks
19 "Pocketful" bread?
20 Finalized an agreement, perhaps
21 Backsliding one
23 Hinny kin
26 Lung filler
27 Serb neighbor
28 Regatta movers
30 Heady stuff
33 Cream of the crop
34 Three-part cookies
35 Earlier, in 1550
36 Impulses
37 Senior-based discrimination
38 Ear-related
39 "W-h-a-t-t-t-t!" letters
40 Magnificent display
41 Package securer
42 Like some peanuts
44 Hawked
45 Seeker's target
46 Ride the bench
47 Ukraine-to-Iran dir.
48 Like a striking snake
50 Bright-eyed
52 Singular 1-Across
53 Convenient sleeper
58 Word with "kiddie"
59 Stuffed with beef fat
60 Daddy duck
61 ___ Alamos
62 New Mexico tourist stop
63 Chafing results
DOWN
1 "Bad" place in Germany
2 Hack off, as tree limbs
3 Seven, one way
4 Goofs
5 Tentacled gastropod
6 Shady area
7 "Peter Pan" pirate
8 Aussie chicken alternative
9 Certain facility
10 Make a comeback
11 Hebrides island
12 Colleague
15 Abhorrent
18 Clark's co-worker
22 Hector
23 "What ___ doing?"
24 Quite serious
25 Work stints ending at midnight
27 Trunk
29 Sci-fi characters
30 Three-note chord
31 Groups of three
32 Leave the union
34 Creepy looker
37 Demonstrated on stage
38 Beat every time
40 Some council members
41 Fours, as groups
43 Be bedridden
44 Vista
46 Is a dragon killer
48 Room for cons
49 Heavily spiced stew
50 Highest male singing voice
51 Green party?
54 Farmer's field
55 Frequent joke setting
56 Make do (with "out")
57 ___ Moines
Solution