Tourists or locusts?

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Isn't it dreamlike to lie down on pink muhly grass? That's what the tourists who damaged the serene carpet of grass by trampling on it might have thought. According to media reports, the pink field in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, had to be mowed down because it was ruined by hundreds of tourists after being open to the public only for three days. The tourists ignored warning signs and merrily clicked selfies, stomping the blooms and even lying on them. The news went viral on China's social media, triggering netizens' outrage. The tourists were turned out well but their good looks did not match their pernicious assault on nature. Some netizens called them locusts. Nature is reverential and should be treated as such. If beautiful sites are ruined one after another, where would the crazy tourists go to show off?