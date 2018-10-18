Jose’s giants

Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6 in Manchester, England. Photo: VCG

The comeback against Newcastle United put the Jose Mourinho era at Manchester United into context. There is no doubting that the Portuguese is struggling in his third season in charge at Old Trafford and he seems a world away from the manager that ran down the touchline celebrating victory with Porto all those years ago.



He is, of course. Two stints at Chelsea broken up by Real Madrid and Inter Milan have passed since and now he takes his Manchester United team to his old stomping ground, the place where he cemented his reputation as a winning football manager. Make no mistake, this is Mourinho's team. Despite his protestations that he has not been backed in the transfer market by his paylords, he has until this summer and he has signed 11 players as United boss.



That he wanted to bring in a defender to his squad, foreshadowing the frailties that have been so evident this season - including that last game against Newcastle where the home side needed a comeback after finding themselves two goals down inside the first 10 minutes - does not disguise the fact that he signed both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.



Bailly has gone from colossus to clown over recent months and the Ivorian may never recover from being subbed after just 19 minutes against Newcastle, an opinion offered by former Manchester United center defender Rio Ferdinand on social media. He only returned to the team after being scapegoated following the loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in August.



Fall from grace







It is a dramatic fall from grace for the man who was Mourinho's first signing as Manchester ­United manager and who impressed fans and pundits in a debut ­season that included League Cup and Europa League wins and earned him comparisons to Ferdinand's former ­defensive partner ­Nemanja Vidic. Bailly was dropped at the tail end of last season, with Mourinho explaining the decision as a ploy to make sure that the players going to the World Cup needed minutes.



Lindelof, who went to Russia with Sweden, has been far from convincing since his arrival from Benfica. Last season's performance against Huddersfield Town will live long in the memory.



The irony here is that not only did Mourinho sign them but choose to play more often with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, two players signed by Sir Alex Ferguson, or by playing midfielders as defenders.



Lindelof and Bailly are statistically the soundest defensive pairing. They have the highest win percentages of the five specialist central defenders at the club, Lindelof with 69 percent from 29 starts and Bailly at 66.5 percent from 54 starts. Bailly also has the highest clean sheet percentage at 50 percent. Those numbers won't save him, though, and it is unlikely that he will feature in Saturday's early kickoff.



Mourinho has been proved right about the defense struggling this season. His crystal ball was clear. This time last year, Mourinho's United had only conceded two goals in their eight league games. This season they have allowed 14 goals. For a team that is hardly prolific in front of goal, that is a serious problem.



Why they are so spectacularly disappointing in front of goal is hard for onlookers to fathom.



Unsuccessful signings



Mourinho has signed 11 players since taking the Old Trafford hot seat, if he so chooses he could field a team made almost entirely out of his players. Lee Grant, the most recent arrival, is not going to dislodge David de Gea or Sergio Romero but the others were largely brought in to be first choices in their positions.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic has since left the club but he proved his worth in his stay, top scoring in his first season before succumbing to a major injury. The other signing to have left the club was not as successful. Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived with a reputation earned in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund but failed to show that talent under Mourinho save for some flashes in the Europa League.



He left for Arsenal in the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move the other way and become United's top earner in an already well remunerated dressing room. Sanchez has flattered to deceive in a red shirt and fans will be hoping that his goal to cap off the comeback win over Newcastle is the catalyst for a return to his Arsenal form, although many are still scratching their heads as to why Mourinho brought him in when he had Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford already sharing the left side attacking berth.



Romelu Lukaku top scored last season and despite his limitations outside of the box he has delivered, regardless of what former players such as Paul Scholes may say. The only player to attract more criticism is Paul Pogba, much of it coming from Mourinho. Pogba doesn't appear to be happy under the Portuguese and the uncomfortable symbiosis can not continue for much longer. The player is of more long-term value to the club, so the manager may need to find a way to get the best out of the World Cup winner who is the only genuine superstar in his squad.



The arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea was meant to do that but has not happened with any regularity. Fred followed him into the midfield this summer but the jury is still out on the Brazilian this early into his United career. It's a similar story with Diogo Dalot, Mourinho's young compatriot and the other arrival this summer. The full back is one for the future, but perhaps that future will not be under the man who signed him.



Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has proved that there can be life after Mourinho, just as Antonio Conte did before him. Despite arriving in the summer and signing players such as Jorginho, Sarri has implemented his footballing philosophy and embedded his players. Three seasons in, Mourinho has managed nothing of the sort and a loss at his former club will hasten the calls to make sure he loses the chance to put it right.