Texas offers Hamilton his first shot at fifth title

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 7 in Suzuka. Photo: VCG

It will be high-fives for Lewis Hamilton in Austin on Sunday if a fifth win in a row brings the Briton a fifth Formula One world title.



The Mercedes driver is on the brink of joining the late Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio as a quintuple champion, with only seven-time titleholder Michael Schumacher ahead of them in the all-time lists.



Hamilton is 67 points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with three races - and a maximum 75 points - remaining after Texas.



That means the title will be Hamilton's if he scores eight points more than the German, something the Briton has done for the past four races and a total of eight times in the 17 Grands Prix so far.



On paper, with Hamilton and Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas one-two in the last two races and the champion triumphant in five of the past six races at the Circuit of the Americas - including the last four - the title is there for the taking.



Hamilton has won five races in a row before, in 2014 when the sequence involved the same five as this time, and is in the form of his life with nine wins so far this season.



He has been busy with media activities in New York this week but his focus on the main task ahead remains laser sharp.



Class act







"With six race victories in the last seven races, Lewis has shown what a class act he is," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said this week.



"Both on and off the track he is more complete than ever before, showing commanding performance in the car and challenging the entire team to perform to higher levels at the same time.



"The battle is far from over, so we approach Austin the same way as every other race: take it one step at a time, focus on our job and make sure we bring performance and reliability to the track," added the Austrian.



The only other driver to have won in Austin to date is Vettel - with Red Bull in 2013 - and he arrives with plenty of criticism of his performance in Japan after he started eighth, dropped to 19th and finished sixth.



Like Hamilton a four-time champion, Vettel has failed to finish in the top two for four races and has slumped from title front-runner to also-ran.



"We know it's difficult from where we are but what do we have to lose?" the German said after the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.



Mercedes also lead the constructors' championship by 78 points but cannot yet wrap up their fifth successive team title, with that battle going on at least until Mexico the following weekend.



Lifelong ambition



Yet Hamilton said that he realized his lifelong ambition in 2015 when he equaled the tally of his boyhood idol Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian triple champion who died in 1994, and that chasing Schumacher's mark was never his aim.



"Honestly that has never been my goal. I started out with the goal to match Ayrton Senna or to equalize with Ayrton Senna who is my ... who's the guy that I aspire to be like," Hamilton told Reuters.



"And I equaled him two years ago. So since then it's kind of been going into unknown territory.



"So I mean Michael's stats are incredible and still quite a long way away, but I'm here for some time still, so I'm just going to keep working hard and keep trying to do what I do and what I love and enjoy it and we'll see where it takes us."



Hamilton said now is not the time to make changes to his approach.



"The approach that I've had up until now has worked very well," said Hamilton. "So we naturally want to win this weekend. So diligence and going through the same steps in terms of getting the car to where it needs to be through the weekend, I feel naturally relaxed and I know what I'm going to do."



Hamilton has already won nine races so far this season and looks ­likely to end the year in double figures, which is no mean feat considering he feels this year has been tougher than any he has experienced before.



"This year has been the most intensive, the cars the faster, the requirement on the driver's side physically and mentally is on another level," said Hamilton.



"We've been fighting another team who have had the upper hand for a long part of the season. So collectively as a team we've had to go above and beyond to deliver more than them."



