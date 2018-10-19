CAFe Contemporary Art Festival held in Budapest, Hungary

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/19 2:07:25

Spanish contemporary circus artist Joan Catala performs on a public square as part of the CAFe Contemporary Art Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Spanish contemporary circus artist Joan Catala performs on a public square as part of the CAFe Contemporary Art Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Spanish contemporary circus artist Joan Catala performs on a public square as part of the CAFe Contemporary Art Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Spanish contemporary circus artist Joan Catala performs on a public square as part of the CAFe Contemporary Art Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus