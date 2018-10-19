In pics: Hindu festival Navratri in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/19 2:12:56


A Hindu devotee submerges "Saakh" or barley saplings depicting the Goddess Durga in the River Tawi on the last day of Navratri, a Hindu festival, in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

