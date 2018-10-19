Funeral of former senior legislator held in Beijing





Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) extends condolence to the family of the late Ismail Amat, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's Congress, at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2018. The funeral of Ismail Amat was held Thursday in Beijing. Ismail Amat, also vice chairperson of the 7th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former state councilor, passed away due to illness at the age of 84 in Beijing on Oct. 16. Xi Jinping, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Hu Jintao and other senior officials paid their final respects at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

The funeral of Ismail Amat, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's Congress, was held Thursday in Beijing.Ismail Amat, also vice chairperson of the 7th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former state councilor, passed away due to illness at the age of 84 in Beijing on Oct. 16.Xi Jinping, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Hu Jintao and other senior officials paid their final respects at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing Thursday.They paid tribute during a moment of silence and bowed three times in front of Ismail Amat's body. They also extended their condolences to his family.Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and other senior officials had either visited Ismail Amat when he was in hospital or offered their condolences to his family after his death.Ismail Amat was described in an official statement as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China, a loyal communist soldier, an outstanding leader in ethnic work of the Party and the state, and an excellent son of the Uygur people.