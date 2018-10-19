China, Vietnam eye closer industrial, trade cooperation

China and Vietnam on Thursday promised to make joint efforts to develop industrial and trade cooperation so as to build a closer partnership between the two neighbors.



The two countries reached the consensus during a meeting here between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.



Citing the fact that China and Vietnam share natural and unique advantages in cooperation, Li said China stands ready to work with Vietnam, on the basis of implementing top-level consensus, to promote production capacity cooperation that meets environmental standards and benefits Vietnam's industrialization process.



The two countries, Li suggested, should expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable way, promote bilateral friendship and communication at all levels, and cement public support for their relations.



The two sides also need to bear the big picture in mind, properly handle the maritime issues, and jointly safeguard the peace and stability in the South China Sea as well as in the region, Li added.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Li said, adding that the two countries are friendly neighbors and partners for win-win cooperation, and China will work with Vietnam to further deepen their ties and cooperation.



Vietnam and China are good brothers and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, said the Vietnamese prime minister, highlighting the close high-level exchanges between the two countries in various forms.



He said that his country will work together with China to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and the two parties, keep balanced growth of bilateral trade, and facilitate free trade between Vietnam and China.



Chinese enterprises are welcome to build industrial parks in Vietnam, he said, expressing the hope that the two countries will expand cooperation in such fields as production capacity, green energy, transportation, agriculture and tourism.



Vietnam, he added, will work with China to maintain maritime peace and stability and consolidate the good momentum in the development of bilateral ties.

