TS Eliot Poetry Prize shortlist unveiled

Debutant collections of poetry dominate the shortlist announced on Thursday for TS Eliot Poetry Prize, one of the most prestigious prizes in world poetry.



The shortlist contains work by 10 poets, whittled down from a record of 176 entries. The prize makes the largest reward of any British poetry prize.



The prize is open to any poet writing in the English language published in Ireland or Britain.



The shortlist includes first collections by poets Fiona Moore, Phoebe Power, Zaffar Kunial, Richard Scott and Hannah Sullivan.



Chair of the judges Sinead Morrissey said: "With difficulty we chose our 10 brilliant poetry books of the year, many of them debut collections."



"Together they offer an invigorated language, confident mastery of form, and fresh, sophisticated perspectives on our uncertain times."



Morrissey said that poetry is currently flourishing, and that judges read 176 collections from a plethora of poetry publishers, both new and established, and that they "felt privileged to listen in to such a lively, diverse and urgent conversation."



The winner will be announced in January at a ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in central London.

