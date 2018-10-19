The Ecuadorian government on Thursday expelled Venezuelan ambassador, Carol Delgado, from the country following comments made by Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez against Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.
"After offensive comments made yesterday (Wednesday) by the Venezuelan Communications Minister about President Lenin Moreno, the government has decided to expel the Venezuelan ambassador to Ecuador," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.
"Ecuador will not tolerate any sign of disrespect against authorities," added the ministry in a statement.
"However, Ecuador ... will continue to provide assistance for Venezuelan citizens entering the country, contributing with a significant economic and social effort to protect their human rights," said the statement.
On Wednesday, Venezuelan Minister Rodriguez questioned the figures Moreno cited during his speech at the UN's General Assembly on Sept. 25 regarding the number of Venezuelans migrating to Ecuador.