China, US agree to further enhance cooperation between militaries

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/19 10:05:19





Wei and Mattis both arrived in the city-state to take part in the 5th



According to the Chinese official, promoting cooperation for win-win development is the only choice for a lasting relationship between Beijing and Washington, enhancing mutual trust is the best cohesive force for strengthening the exchanges of the two armies, and respect and toleration are the rightful means of addressing differences and problems.



Wei Fenghe noted that China stands firm on principles guiding issues of Taiwan and the South China Sea, and that the Chinese military take unswerving stance on safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development.



Mattis said that differences lie between the United States and China, but they do not necessarily mean confrontation, nor does competition mean hostility.



The US side is devoted to promoting the relations between the US and Chinese militaries, and hopes to further enhance exchanges between the two militaries at all levels, and take good advantage of the mutual trust and cooperation mechanism, so as to push the relations between the two militaries ahead on a right track.

