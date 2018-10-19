Chinese vice president to visit four Middle East countries

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will pay a visit to Israel, Palestine, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Oct. 22 to 30, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced on Thursday.



Wang will chair the fourth meeting of the China-Israel Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lu said at a regular news briefing.



Wang's visit is at the invitation of Netanyahu, the Palestinian government, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and the UAE government, according to Lu.

