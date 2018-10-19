HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Trade war lingers despite US Treasury report
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/19 10:33:04
The US is getting excessively petty-minded. The Trump administration declared Wednesday it was pulling out of the Universal Postal Union, which will reportedly save the country more than $100 million a year in postal services. Few countries would want to make money in a public goods industry like the postal union. Such a calculated move actually tarnishes the US national spirit. Washington should never forget what tremendous benefits it gained from the international system led by the US, ranging from the US dollar system to the internet rules. The US has to cherish the international system and refrain from squeezing others due to shortsightedness.
