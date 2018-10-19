Shanghai rolls out measures to ease customs process for CIIE

The Shanghai Customs have rolled out a spate of measures to ease the inspection process for people and exhibits related to the China International Import Expo (CIIE).



The measures include setting up 38 VIP channels, and 92 channels specially dedicated to the exhibits of the expo in airports and ports across the city, customs authorities said Thursday.



Authorities also said they will simplify the documentation needed for pets or bio-medicines brought by representatives to the expo, to be held in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10.



They have also developed a big data platform for the event, which can improve the declaration speed by allowing for paperless applications and automatic declaration.



"We are well prepared for China's first import expo," said Huang Yuming, deputy head of the Shanghai Customs.

