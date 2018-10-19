Renovation work underway at Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018 shows the Nuorilang waterfall at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Water flow of the waterfall was once discontinued after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake in August 2017. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018 shows renovated infrastructures at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers renovate an infrastructure at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2018. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018, villagers rebuild their home within the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers renovate an infrastructure at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2018. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Deng Jian)

Workers renovate an infrastructure at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2018. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Deng Jian)

Workers renovate an infrastructure at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2018. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Workers renovate an infrastructure at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2018. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018, workers repair a lookout platform at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Deng Jian)

Workers renovate an infrastructure at the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2018. The magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017 and the flooding of this summer caused damages of various degrees to the Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic Area, which has been temporarily closed since July for renovation. (Xinhua/Deng Jian)